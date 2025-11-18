Men's Volleyball League Kicks Off Wednesday

Doha, Qatar: The first round of the Men's Volleyball League for the 2025-2026 season begins on Wednesday, with a match between Al Wakrah and Al Khor at the Qatar Volleyball Association Hall.

The Association's competitions committee made adjustments to the league schedule due to Al Rayyan's participation in the Women's and Men's FIVB Volleyball Club World Championships 2025, which will be held in Brazil from December 16 to 21.

The Association released a revised league schedule outlining the upcoming matches. Al Khor to face Al Shamal on Saturday, followed by Al Ahli against Al Wakrah on Sunday.

The first round of the league will run from November 19 to January 11 2026.

Al Rayyan won the Men's Volleyball League title last season, their 12th championship in the competition's history.