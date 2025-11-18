Royal Decree Names New Board Of Trustees Of Crown Prince Foundation

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) – A Royal Decree was issued restructuring the new Board of Trustees of the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF).Under the new formation, the board will be chaired by Uday Nayef Abdulrasoul Al-Salamin, based on Article (5), Paragraph (a) of the CPF Law No. (37) of 2015:The board members will comprise:-Thaer Ahmad Abdulhadi Najdawi,-Fadia Fathi Munib Samara,-Omar Michel Yaqoub Hamarneh,-Ahmad Rafe' Mohammad Hindawi,-Zaid Muhammad Kamel Fahim Farqh,-Dr. Ashraf Adel Mahmoud Bani Mohammad,-Osama Karam Amin Emsih,-Caroline Jamal Salem Faraj,-Fawaz Yousef Ibrahim Ghanem.

