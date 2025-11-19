A Day With UAE's Top Racehorse Trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri

At first glance, the life of a racehorse trainer might appear to be a glamorous pursuit, a world of elite thoroughbreds, million dirham races, and the thrill of victory at the iconic Meydan Racecourse as the world watches.

But step inside the Oasis 1 Stables with UAE champion trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri and a different truth emerges. It is one of devotion and determination that begins long before the first streak of dawn touches the stables, which overlook the gigantic racecourse.

Against the disappearing darkness, grooms move swiftly and quietly between stalls, and the soft thud of hooves fills the air. By 4:30 am, Al Mheiri, who has already driven from his home in Ajman, is on his morning rounds, beginning another day in the life that has made him one of the UAE's most successful and respected racehorse trainers.

A former amateur jockey, Al Mheiri's story begins far from Meydan. As a boy, he rode horses bareback along the sandy beaches of Ajman, often in the company of his brother-in-law and future UAE champion trainer, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

“Back then, we were not thinking about competition,” he recalls.“It was about instinct, feeling the rhythm of the horse under you, understanding how to control him, when to push and when to let go. Those mornings on the beach with Ali taught me the value of patience. It became part of me from a young age and it has never left.”

That instinct has carried him far. Today, Al Mheiri is a three-time UAE Champion trainer, with more than 550 winners to his name. His achievements span prestigious Group 1 victories including the Gr 1 Al Quoz Sprint (Danyah), the Gr 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (Muarrab), the Gr 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (Military Law), and two wins in the Jebel Hatta (Alfareeq). These milestones have cemented his status among the elite of UAE racing.

During the 2024, 2025 racing season, he saddled 40 winners, beating strong competition from Jebel Ali Stables trainer Michael Costa and former champion trainers Doug Watson and Bhupat Seemar. This achievement stands as a testament to the strength of the operation he leads at Oasis 1.

One of his most memorable achievements remains the day his horses delivered a four timer at Meydan in 2018. But for all the accolades, Al Mheiri insists that success begins in the stillness of dawn.

“Routine is everything,” he says as he moves through the barns, greeting grooms, checking the legs of horses, and observing each animal's behaviour.“A horse finds comfort in a daily routine. They know when to eat, when it is time for work, and when to rest.”

When the yard comes alive

By the time the sun rises above the horizon, Oasis Stables is humming with activity.

Work riders swing into the saddle as foremen organise the morning sets. Some horses head for a gentle canter, easing into their training. Others, particularly those with upcoming races, are sent for timed gallops on the track. Every session is watched closely by Musabbeh and his trusted assistant trainer Maria Richie, as they await crucial feedback from the riders after each piece of work.

“Fitness, rest, and happiness are the three pillars every trainer must balance,” Al Mheiri says.“A happy horse wants to run, wants to compete, and ultimately wants to win.

“If you push too hard, you break the horse's spirit. If you go too easy, your horse loses the edge. So it is important to find the right balance.”

After the morning runs, the cooling down process begins. Horses are hosed, groomed, and walked until their breathing settles. They are then returned to their stalls for rest and a well-deserved meal of high-quality hay, oats, barley, and corn.

Mid-morning: the quiet work

By late morning, the stables fall quiet. It is during this calm that Al Mheiri reviews charts, training notes, veterinary updates, and bloodwork. These are small but decisive details that often separate victory from defeat.

“Every horse is different,” he says.“It is not just physical training; it is mental conditioning. Some horses respond to pressure; others need time and confidence. Understanding that difference is the heart of training.”

His relationship with owners is equally important. His clients include members of ruling families, longtime associates, and passionate horse lovers.

“They trust me and I must honour that trust,” he says.“Honesty with owners is as important as discipline with horses.”

Afternoon: recovery and routine

As the afternoon approaches, the morning cycle repeats with lighter work. It may be a slow jog, an easy canter, or paddock time to unwind.

The heat of the day demands careful planning, and Maria and the stable staff, long serving assistants and experienced foremen, work seamlessly around him. Their communication is constant and steady and disciplined, built over years of shared routine.

Yet beneath the structure lies a dream that remains very much alive.

From his yard, Al Mheiri can see the grandstand of Meydan Racecourse, home of the $12-million Gr 1 Dubai World Cup, a race he longs to win.

“It is the race every trainer in the world aspires to win,” he says.“A race born from the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, who has inspired all of us to aim higher.”

His seasoned campaigner Military Law raised his hopes in 2021. Having run with distinction in past Dubai World Cup Carnival meetings, he famously unseated his jockey leaving the gates; a heartbreaking moment that erased weeks of preparation in a split second. It reminded the entire stable how cruel the sport can be.

Despite the unpredictability, Al Mheiri never lost faith in the gelding.“On his day, he had the heart of a champion,” he says.“A horse like Military Law makes you believe anything is possible.

“But in racing, timing and luck are vital. Although Military Law never earned his moment in the biggest race of them all, his presence in the yard helps fuel the ambition that drives every one of us at Oasis Stables."

Evening, the last walk and the lingering dream

As evening approaches, Al Mheiri makes his final walk through the stables. The horses are calm, the yard is peaceful, and the soft rustle of hay signals the end of another day.

Yet the dream endures. One day, one perfect campaigner will lead him from Oasis 1 Stables into the Dubai World Cup winner's circle.

When that moment arrives, it will be more than a triumph. It will be the culmination of decades of devotion; the journey of a boy from Ajman who learned to chase greatness, built on the quiet work hours before dawn.