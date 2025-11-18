'Hewad Hila' Platform: A New Gateway To Women's Economic Empowerment

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): The online platform“Hewad Hila”, which was launched to economically empower women and provide them with direct access to domestic and international markets, has already enrolled more than 500 women.

Berka Ramesh, manager of the platform, has called for support to further expand its reach.

The platform was established in northern Jawzjan province by businessman Zabihullah Omid with an investment of one million US dollars and is managed by Ramesh.

Berka Ramesh told Pajhwok Afghan News:“This platform, created to empower women economically, will soon be available on Play Store app so more women can use it to promote their products a and increase their sales.”

She explained that the platform initially registered women entrepreneurs and then provided them with tools and opportunities to develop their businesses. So far, more than 500 women have signed up.

Highlighting its advantages, she said:“The main benefit of the platform is that women no longer need to go from market to market sells their products. From their homes, they can easily communicate with customers, manage their work, promote their products and process orders.”

She added that women's participation in the platform would assist to bring foreign currency into Afghanistan's banking system, playing a positive role in strengthening the national economy.

“In order to improve and expand our activities, we need the cooperation of governmental institutions and the public, so we can create job and trade opportunities for a large number of people,” she said.

Meanwhile, Wahida Karimi, who has been involved in women's handicrafts for more than 10 years and recently expanded her work through Hewad Hila platform, said:“Before joining this online platform, my business activities were very limited. I work in tailoring, embroidery, carpet weaving, beadwork, bag-making, khamak embroidery and some other local crafts, but my customers were mainly relatives' neighbours and occasional travellers.”

She added:“After joining this platform, I realised how much bigger the world is beyond our surroundings. I was able to take high-quality photos of my products, write accurate descriptions about their material, production method, efforts and cultural value and directly connect with customers inside and outside the country. Now, I receive orders from Kabul, Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif and even from Germany and Turkey. This has been a major transformation for me.”

She said her income has now increased several-fold compared to before.

Similarly, Zarmina Kheiri, another businesswoman in the province, said:“For more than ten years, I have worked with a group of women in my village producing hand-woven carpets, traditional beadwork and local clothing. Despite the quality of our products, we always faced major challenges in selling them. Lack of proper markets, limited access to buyers and difficulty in showcasing our work meant many products remained unsold and our capital stagnant. Sometimes, we were even forced to sell them at very low prices.”

She continued:“But after the launch of the Hewad Hila platform, everything changed. Now we can present our products with clear photos, detailed descriptions and fair pricing to customers - not only inside Afghanistan, but also abroad. This platform has not just opened a new market for us; it has helped our art gain recognition. Today, my workshop's income has become more stable, and I have been able to employ more women.”

Zarmina added:“Now, our voice and our art have reached beyond the walls of a small workshop and are being heard by people who truly value authentic handicrafts. I am very happy and hopeful, because this platform has given us the opportunity to work independently, preserve our artistic identity and build a brighter future for ourselves and other women.”

At the same time, Latifa Sarwarzada, head of women's chamber of commerce and industry in Jawzjan, welcomed the creation of the platform and said:“For years, despite having valuable skills and handicrafts, tailoring, carpet weaving, embroidery, local food production and other creative industries, our women have been deprived of access to proper markets. The lack of sales networks, movement restrictions, marketing costs and limited knowledge of modern trade meant their efforts were not properly recognised, or their products were sold at very low prices.”

She added:“The Hewad Hila platform has created a direct link between women producers and domestic and foreign customers, enabling them to showcase their products without intermediaries, set fair prices and earn independent income. It is not merely a sales tool; it is also an educational bridge. Through this platform, users have access to short training courses on digital marketing, standard packaging, customer communication and quality assurance.”

According to available information, there are 400 workshops in Jawzjan where 2,350 women are engaged in tailoring, carpet weaving, agriculture, livestock and cooking.

