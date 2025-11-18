Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hasina's Death Sentence 'Internal Affair' Of Bangladesh: China

2025-11-18 06:09:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Beijing ~ China on Tuesday said the death sentence handed down to deposed Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina is an“internal affair” of Dhaka, as it declined to offer any further comment on the development.

Hasina, 78, was on Monday sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for“crimes against humanity” over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year. It also handed the death sentence to former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on similar charges.

“It is Bangladesh's internal affair,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here when asked about the verdict.

Mao said China is committed to a policy of good neighbourliness and friendship towards all people of Bangladesh.

Kashmir Observer

