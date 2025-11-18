Hasina's Death Sentence 'Internal Affair' Of Bangladesh: China
Hasina, 78, was on Monday sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for“crimes against humanity” over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year. It also handed the death sentence to former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on similar charges.
“It is Bangladesh's internal affair,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here when asked about the verdict.ADVERTISEMENT
Mao said China is committed to a policy of good neighbourliness and friendship towards all people of Bangladesh.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment