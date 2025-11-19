New Spectator Experience Revealed In Al Marmoom For Baja World Cup Finals

Excitement is building for the 2025 Dubai International Baja (20-23 November), as organisers unveil the most spectator-friendly edition to date with a dedicated viewing zone at Al Marmoom in the Al Qudra desert.

Created by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), the site brings fans closer than ever to the technical dune stages of the Dubai International Baja. Easily accessible via paved roads and open to all, the newly designed zone allows visitors to watch cars, motorbikes, and quads start and finish the special stages.

Recommended For You

The region also offers a camper-friendly environment for full-day viewing or an overnight desert experience. With facilities designed to accommodate families, enthusiasts, and first‐time visitors, the spectator zone creates a welcoming environment for all.

Khalid Ben Sulayem, President and Board Member of EMSO, said:“We are excited to unveil the new spectator zone in Al Marmoom, which we believe will delight regular competitors and fans alike. This innovation enhances the appeal of the Dubai International Baja, showcasing Dubai's desert landscape to on-site viewers for the first time in such an accessible way."

Now in its ninth edition under the Baja format - and marking 46 years since the inception of the Dubai Rally in 1979 - the event continues to evolve while honouring its heritage. As the final round of the 2025 FIA and FIM World Cups, the Dubai International Baja remains a flagship fixture on the global motorsport calendar.

Opening at Dubai Festival City on 20 November, the public will be able to see administration and scrutineering procedures from 16:00 as teams complete their final preparations.

The competition intensifies on 21 November with the Prologue in Hatta. National level drivers and riders take to the stage from 10:00, followed by FIA and FIM contenders from 14:00. The day concludes with the Rally Start Ceremony at Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City at 20:00, offering fans a celebratory atmosphere as the international teams are officially introduced.

The main desert stages unfold over the weekend in Al Marmoom. On 22 November, the first competitors leave the service park at 08:00, with the rally beginning in Al Qudra Desert at 09:30. Crews are expected to complete the stage and return to Dubai Festival City by approximately 15:00.

Action resumes on 23 November, with departure at 07:00 ahead of the day's stage starting at 08:30. Following what promises to be a dramatic final stage, the teams return to the service park for around 14:00. The Dubai International Baja will conclude that evening with the Closing Ceremony and Prize Giving in Festival Bay at 20:00.