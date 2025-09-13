Greater Noida: Police Recover Rs 1.85 Lakh Lost To Cyber Fraud

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Sep 13 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough in tackling cybercrime, the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police successfully recovered Rs 1,85,050 for a victim of online fraud. The fast and efficient action by the Cyber Help Desk at Bisrakh Police Station played a crucial role in retrieving the lost amount, according to officials.

According to reports, a complaint was received via the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) portal, where the complainant reported being defrauded of Rs 1,85,050 through an online scam. The Bisrakh Cyber Help Desk immediately launched an investigation and coordinated with relevant agencies. The entire team took the matter quite seriously and swung into action quickly without losing a minute, say officials.

The police team used technical tools and digital tracking. As a result, fraudulent transactions were traced. The police ensured that the defrauded amount was secured and credited back to the victim's bank account. The victim expressed immense relief and gratitude to the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, stating that such prompt action strengthens public trust in law enforcement.

According to officials, this success highlights the proactive measures being taken under the guidance of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh to curb cybercrimes across the district. The police are also conducting regular cyber safety awareness programmes to educate citizens on how to avoid falling victim to online scams. Officials are hopeful that with fast action on the part of the department, and awareness among the people, the cyber fraud cases will drastically reduce in the days to come.

Police officials emphasised that both technical and legal strategies are being employed to combat the growing menace of cybercrime. Legal experts believe that the use of technology will go a long way in curbing cyber fraud and cybercrimes, not only in Delhi-NCR but in any other cities and towns of the country. Citizens are advised not to trust suspicious links, calls, or messages. In case of any fraud, they are urged to immediately contact the Cyber Helpline at 1930 or report the incident to the nearest police station.