Mystery Shrouds Death Of RG Kar Medical Student In Bengal's Malda

Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) Mystery is shrouding the death of a tribal female medical student of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Malda district of West Bengal.

The mysterious death, as informed by the police on Saturday, occurred on Friday afternoon, while the deceased was in Malda, reportedly with her fiancee, a junior doctor with Malda Medical College and Hospital.

She is an original resident of Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, where her parents stay.

The victim's parents, on Saturday afternoon, had claimed that the death of their daughter was an unnatural one. Her mother also claimed that her daughter's fiancee was responsible for the death, as he wanted to avoid marrying her daughter even as both had intimate relations.

The personnel of English Bazar Police Station in Malda have started an investigation into the matter by registering a case of unnatural death.

“The initial investigation says that the cause of death was an overdose of a particular drug. But the real reason behind the death could be ascertained only after the detailed post-mortem and viscera reports are available,” said an officer of the Malda District Police.

The accused fiancee had gone absconding since the time the death of the victim was reported at Malda Medical College & Hospital on Friday afternoon. The investigating officials are trying to track him.

As per statements given by the victim's mother to both the police and the local media persons on Saturday afternoon, she had an affair with the said junior doctor of Malda Medical for a long time.

“Recently, both went to Puri in Odisha and got married at the temple there. Recently, my daughter became pregnant, and I advised her and her fiancee to get married. My daughter agreed. But her fiancee was trying to avoid that. Rather, he forced my daughter to have an abortion. This created a distance between the two,” the victim's mother claimed on Saturday afternoon.

Around four days ago, the victim's mother claimed, her daughter went to Malda to settle things out with her fiancee, and she also rented a hotel room at Malda town.

“On Friday afternoon, we received information from Malda that the condition of our daughter was serious. We rushed to Malda from Balrughat, and after reaching there, we learnt that she had been admitted to hospital. When we reached there, we saw our daughter at the last stage... soon she was declared dead. My daughter had been murdered, and her fiancee probably fed her something poisonous. My daughter cannot commit suicide. We want the strictest punishment for him,” the victim's mother said.