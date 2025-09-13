Tamil Nadu: 83 Per Cent Petitions Resolved Under 'Ungaludan Stalin' Camps CM Reviews Progress

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday reviewed the progress of the“Ungaludan Stalin” grievance redressal camps at a meeting held at the Secretariat, where he was informed that 83 per cent of the petitions received under the scheme have been resolved.

Since the launch of the initiative, 14,54,517 petitions have been received across 46 services covering 15 government departments. Of these, 7,23,482 petitions have been fully resolved while 5,97,534 have been accepted for action, bringing the resolution rate to 83 per cent.

Reviewing the performance, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all eligible petitions are addressed within the prescribed time-frame.

He emphasised the need for prioritising petitions relating to the Revenue, Cooperation, Adi Dravidar Welfare, Energy, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration departments. In particular, he asked for quick action on issues concerning property tax and drinking water supply in urban areas.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Agriculture Department to expedite requests for inputs and machinery so that farmers' needs are met in time.

He highlighted the importance of prompt action on petitions relating to ration card address changes and 'patta' transfers, while applications from persons with disabilities were to be handled with special care.

Stalin further insisted that field verification under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam be completed without delay.

Community-level demands, including the installation of street lights, construction of link roads, and provision of drinking water, should also be taken up on priority, Stalin said.

He instructed department secretaries and district collectors to conduct continuous review meetings under the supervision of the Chief Secretary to ensure coordinated and effective implementation of the scheme. Awareness campaigns on the grievance redressal initiative were also to be closely monitored.

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, senior officials, and secretaries of various departments were present at the review meeting.

The“Ungaludan Stalin” grievance redressal camps, launched to bring governance closer to the people, have emerged as a key platform for citizens to address their concerns and seek speedy redressal from the state administration.