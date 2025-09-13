State Budget To Support Garabagh Rebuild, IDP Return By 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) The main objectives, directions, and targets of Azerbaijan's fiscal policy for 2026–2029 were discussed during the latest meeting of the Economic Council,reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

Key topics included the financing of reconstruction and restoration efforts in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, as well as the implementation of the“Great Return” program - aimed at facilitating the resettlement of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

According to official figures, nearly 22 billion AZN has been allocated from the state budget for reconstruction and development projects in these regions from 2020 through 2025, including 4 billion AZN earmarked for 2025 alone.