As Floodwater Starts Receding, Punjab To Start Rehabilitation In 2,300 Villages

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced to start rehabilitation and cleanliness drive with an outlay of Rs 100 crore in 2,300 flood-affected villages.

The Chief Minister told the media here that as floodwaters have now receded from many areas, a large amount of silt and mud settled across villages and towns.

“To restore normal life, it is essential to clean these areas for which the government is launching a mega cleanliness drive in all 2,300 affected villages and wards."

Mann said in every village the government has constituted teams with JCB machines and tractor-trolleys and these teams will remove silt and debris from each village and carry out complete cleaning drive.

The Chief Minister said as per reports about 2.5 lakh animals across 713 villages have been affected by the floods and to prevent the spread of diseases among them, the government has launched a campaign to save them and support farmers.

He said the government has allocated Rs 100 crore for this entire campaign adding that out of this Rs 1 lakh is being released to every affected village as initial funds to start the work.

Mann said any further requirements will also be covered from this fund, adding the government will bear the full cost of cleaning.

Setting the deadline, the Chief Minister said by September 24 all villages will be made silt and debris free and October 15 repair work at public places will be completed.

Similarly, he said that by October 22 the cleaning of ponds will be finished.

The Chief Minister said it is equally important to ensure that no disease spreads after the floods.

For this purpose, he said the government will set up medical camps in all 2,303 flood-affected villages, adding that in 596 villages, where Aam Aadmi Clinics already exist, medical camps, facilities, and medicines will be available there.

Mann said in the remaining 1,707 villages, these medical camps will be set up at community spaces. The Chief Minister said each camp will be equipped with doctors, medical staff, and medical facilities.

He said the government has arranged 550 ambulances for this special campaign so that people in affected villages face no delay or difficulty in receiving medical service.

The Chief Minister said teams of veterinary doctors' have been deployed in all villages and a special campaign is being run for the cleaning and disinfection of animals and their shelters.

The Chief Minister said procurement of crops will begin early this year, and arrangements have already been made in mandis to ensure that procurement begins in them from September 16.

Mann said the mandis that were hit by floods are being cleaned and being repaired on a war footing and by September 19 these flood-affected mandis will also be ready for procurement.