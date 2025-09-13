NDA Sends Criminals To Jail, Not Parliament: Bihar Minister Hits Back At Tejashwi

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin hit back at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his social media post claiming that the NDA government in Bihar is aligned with criminals.

Responding sharply, the Minister said that in the“lantern era,” criminals used to reach the Assembly and Parliament, whereas under the NDA rule, they are sent straight to jail.

The minister remarked that those who grew up playing in the soil of crime and 'jungle raj,' under whose parents' rule there was an industry of kidnappings from the Chief Minister's residence, are now trying to lecture on law and order.

He added that Tejashwi Yadav and the people of Bihar know the reality well.“In the lantern era, criminals used to reach the Assembly and Parliament, but today, under NDA's rule, they end up directly in jail.”

Commenting on the statements by opposition leaders during BJP National President JP Nadda's Bihar visit, Nitin Nabin said that during the RJD government, even animal feed was embezzled. Therefore, opposition leaders should think before making statements.

In a media interaction, he strongly slammed the opposition, saying those who misled people, exploited Bihar, indulged in corruption, and ignored the welfare of the poor cannot speak for the state.

He praised JP Nadda for introducing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides healthcare to every poor person.

Nitin said that the arrival of the BJP national president has filled all workers with enthusiasm and provided new energy and guidance, which will help achieve the 2025 mission successfully.

BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia said that whenever JP Nadda visits Bihar, he inspires the workers with renewed strength. His presence in various programmes serves as motivation. With elections ahead, under his guidance, the party aims to deliver an even better performance. The enthusiasm among workers is very high.

Targeting the opposition, he added that those who have lost public trust have nothing to say.“The objectionable remarks made against PM Modi have angered the people of Bihar. The public continues to show faith and trust in the NDA, which will be reflected in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he added.