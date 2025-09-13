Charlie Kirk Funeral: Widow Erika Weeps Over Casket, Holds His Hands, 'No Idea What You Have Unleashed...'
In posts on Instagram, Erika Kirk posted past pictures of her husband with their children, and of her weeping over the late Charlie Kirk's casket and holding his yellowed hand before burial.'Sound of this widow weeping echos throughout...'
In a carousel post on Instagram, Erika Kirk posted a series of photos and videos of Charlie Kirk and his funeral, which was attended by United States Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance.
She wrote:“The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. He...He is so good. I will never have the words. Ever.”
“The sound of this widow weeping echos throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby I know you do and so does our Lord. They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband's mission was big now.. you have no idea. You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband @charliekirk1776 I'll make sure of it,” she vowed.
(This is a developing story, more updates coming...)
