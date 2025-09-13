Hot-Air Balloon Mishap Averted Mid-Ride, CM Mohan Yadav Safe

MENAFN - IANS) Mandsaur, Sep 13 (IANS) A potentially serious accident was narrowly avoided on Saturday morning during Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's hot air balloon ride at the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat.

Strong winds prevented the balloon from taking off, and in a sudden turn of events, its lower section caught fire while the Chief Minister was still aboard.

The security personnel swiftly responded, and the fire was quickly extinguished. They safely evacuated Chief Minister Yadav.

No injuries were reported. The news reported by various sections of the media included videos of the balloon.

"It was not an accident as reported in certain media. All security measures were followed at the Gandhi Sagar festival. A hot air balloon was a new attraction added to the festival, and the chief minister was there to experience it. No such incident took place," District Collector clarified through a video message.

The Chief Minister had spent the previous night at a Resort as part of a broader visit to promote eco-tourism and assess local infrastructure.

Early in the morning, he boarded the hot air balloon for a scheduled aerial tour. However, with wind speeds reaching 20 kilometres per hour, the balloon remained grounded.

It was during this time that the fire broke out near the base of the balloon, prompting immediate action from the security team and ground staff.

The trolley carrying the Chief Minister was secured, and the fire was brought under control before it could escalate.

Before the reported "balloon incident", the Chief Minister had enjoyed a scenic boat ride on the Chambal River, taking in the natural beauty of the region.

CM Yadav expressed his admiration for the landscape and emphasised the importance of sustainable tourism.

Earlier, on Friday evening, he took a boat ride and shared the moment on his X handle; "Before this, I had the opportunity to experience the serene beauty of the Chambal River through boating and bike boat rides. These moments reminded me of the immense potential our natural heritage holds for eco-tourism. Such activities not only offer joy and adventure but also connect us more deeply with the landscapes that define Madhya Pradesh."