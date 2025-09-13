Yermak Discusses Security Guarantees With Advisers From UK, France, Germany, And Italy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Yermak wrote this in a post on Telegram .

“Together with advisers from the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, we are implementing the agreements reached in Paris by the Coalition of the Willing. This is a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine-especially now, when Russia is blocking any real negotiations and refuses peace,” Yermak stated.

He emphasized that the parties are working jointly on a framework of security guarantees, including military, financial, and political support.

Humanitarian support for Ukraine in winter discussed at President'swith UK delegation

“The process is ongoing-we're in constant contact. But a physical visit to Ukraine allows our partners to see the real situation with their own eyes,” he added.

Yermak stressed that Russia will not stop on its own.

“It is waging war against the entire free world. It can only be stopped by collective strength and guarantees with real substance. Only together can we achieve a lasting and just peace,” he said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Yermak and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met in Kyiv with Ukraine's partners from the UK, France, Germany, and Italy.

