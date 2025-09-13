Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Destroy 11,175 Russian Artillery Systems Since Start Of Year General Staff

2025-09-13 03:07:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , along with footage of Ukrainian combat operations.

“Since the start of the year, thanks to the coordinated efforts of all components of Ukraine's Defense Forces, 11,175 enemy artillery systems have been neutralized,” the statement reads.

The General Staff emphasized that Russia is suffering massive losses in artillery assets due to the professional combat performance of Ukrainian troops.

Read also: Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia village in Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022 to September 13, 2025 in Ukraine amount to approximately 1,093,730 personnel, with 950 casualties reported in the past 24 hours.

