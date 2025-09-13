Ukrainian Forces Destroy 11,175 Russian Artillery Systems Since Start Of Year General Staff
“Since the start of the year, thanks to the coordinated efforts of all components of Ukraine's Defense Forces, 11,175 enemy artillery systems have been neutralized,” the statement reads.
The General Staff emphasized that Russia is suffering massive losses in artillery assets due to the professional combat performance of Ukrainian troops.Read also: Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia village in Dnipropetrovsk region
As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022 to September 13, 2025 in Ukraine amount to approximately 1,093,730 personnel, with 950 casualties reported in the past 24 hours.
