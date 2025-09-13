Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rwandan President Leaves Doha

2025-09-13 03:02:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President HE Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda left Doha today, after a working visit to the country.

HE and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State Igor Marara Kayinamura.

