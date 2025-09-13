Former Meghalaya CM Lapang Passes Away At 91

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 13 (IANS) Former Meghalaya Chief Minister D.D. Lapang, one of the state's longest-serving political figures, passed away at a hospital in Shillong at the age of 91.

Lapang passed away on Friday night.

He was born on April 10, 1934, and rose from humble beginnings to occupy the highest political office in the hill state on four occasions between 1992 and 2008.

Lapang's political journey began in 1972, when he was elected to the first Meghalaya Legislative Assembly from Nongpoh as an independent candidate.

Over the decades, he went on to serve in various ministerial roles before becoming chief minister.

Known for his political acumen and affable nature, he earned respect across party lines and among the people for his simplicity and humility.

His tenure as chief minister was marked by efforts to strengthen governance in the young state, expand developmental works, and maintain communal harmony.

Colleagues and political observers often recalled his ability to build consensus during turbulent times in Meghalaya's coalition-driven politics.

Before entering politics, Lapang worked as a road labourer and later as a school sub-inspector - experiences that kept him grounded and connected to the struggles of ordinary citizens.

Even after retiring from active politics, he remained a respected elder statesman in Meghalaya. In recognition of his lifelong contributions, a life-size statue of him was unveiled in 2024 in the Ri-Bhoi district. News of his demise has led to an outpouring of condolences.

Leaders from across the political spectrum paid tributes, describing him as "a leader who never forgot his roots" and "whose journey embodied perseverance, humility, and service".

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior political leaders from across the Northeast are expected to visit his residence to pay their respects. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family shortly.

Lapang leaves behind a legacy of dedication and resilience, remembered as a leader who rose from modest origins to shape the political destiny of Meghalaya for over three decades.