Russian Military Casualties Rise By 950 In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , as cited by Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel losses, Russia's military has suffered significant equipment losses. These include: 11,181 tanks (+4), 23,267 armored fighting vehicles (+1), 32,707 artillery systems (+39), 1,486 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (+1), 1,217 air defense systems (+0), 422 aircraft (+0), 341 helicopters (+0), 58,825 tactical-level UAVs (+358), 3,718 cruise missiles (+0), 28 ships/boats (+0), 1 submarine (+0), 61,512 vehicles and fuel trucks (+109), 3,964 units of special equipment (+0).

The figures are being updated.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, on September 12, as of 22:00, there were 168 recorded combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops across the front lines.

Photo: AFU General Staff