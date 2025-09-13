Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Military Casualties Rise By 950 In War Against Ukraine

Russian Military Casualties Rise By 950 In War Against Ukraine


2025-09-13 03:05:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , as cited by Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel losses, Russia's military has suffered significant equipment losses. These include: 11,181 tanks (+4), 23,267 armored fighting vehicles (+1), 32,707 artillery systems (+39), 1,486 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (+1), 1,217 air defense systems (+0), 422 aircraft (+0), 341 helicopters (+0), 58,825 tactical-level UAVs (+358), 3,718 cruise missiles (+0), 28 ships/boats (+0), 1 submarine (+0), 61,512 vehicles and fuel trucks (+109), 3,964 units of special equipment (+0).

The figures are being updated.

Read also: Reports of Russian capture of Kolodiazi village are false – military spox

As Ukrinform earlier reported, on September 12, as of 22:00, there were 168 recorded combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops across the front lines.

Photo: AFU General Staff

MENAFN13092025000193011044ID1110056129

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search