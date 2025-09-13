Russian Military Casualties Rise By 950 In War Against Ukraine
In addition to personnel losses, Russia's military has suffered significant equipment losses. These include: 11,181 tanks (+4), 23,267 armored fighting vehicles (+1), 32,707 artillery systems (+39), 1,486 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (+1), 1,217 air defense systems (+0), 422 aircraft (+0), 341 helicopters (+0), 58,825 tactical-level UAVs (+358), 3,718 cruise missiles (+0), 28 ships/boats (+0), 1 submarine (+0), 61,512 vehicles and fuel trucks (+109), 3,964 units of special equipment (+0).
The figures are being updated.Read also: Reports of Russian capture of Kolodiazi village are false – military spox
As Ukrinform earlier reported, on September 12, as of 22:00, there were 168 recorded combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops across the front lines.
Photo: AFU General Staff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment