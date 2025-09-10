Azerbaijan's SOCAR Projects Significant Cut In Emissions Through Wastewater Measures By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Wastewater measures will reduce CO2 emissions by 36 percent by 2030, Head of the Environmental Management Planning Department of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan), Head of Office Madina Hajiyeva said at the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference - Baku Water Week held in Baku, Trend reports.

"If we use the potential for reducing emissions from wastewater, we can achieve a reduction of 218 million tons of CO2 equivalent by 2030, or 36 percent," Hajiyeva explained.

She noted that, however, wastewater treatment is a very expensive initiative and requires large financial investments.

"Therefore, only a 35 percent reduction is possible by 2030, and only one percent of them are considered profitable solutions. And the 35percent part requires more than 30 percent of costs per ton of CO2," the official said.

Hajiyeva pointed out that one-fifth of the world's watersheds are affected by either floods or droughts, and Azerbaijan is also part of that process.

"We are experiencing the largest glacier losses in the last 50 years. As many as 90 percent of people affected by the effects of disasters and 95 percent of infrastructure losses are related to water-related disasters.

There are also threats related to water quality. When floods occur, Azerbaijan is not left out. In recent years, especially this year and last year, there have been major floods, as a result of which sand and various pollutants were mixed and discharged into reservoirs," she also said.

The SOCAR official touched on the issue of wastewater and highlighted a number of points on climate change.

"Wastewater is also a source of methane emissions and accounts for 5percent of non-CO2 emissions globally. By 2030, it is expected to reach 609 million tons of CO2 equivalent, which will account for 5percent of non-CO2 emissions. The largest share is accounted for by countries such as China, Mexico, India, the US, and Nigeria - 356 million tons of CO2 equivalent, while the rest of the world accounts for 42percent. The reason for this is clear: as the population increases, more wastewater is generated, and as a result, more methane emissions occur," Hajiyeva mentioned.

The official, emphasizing that wastewater and water services account for approximately 3-4 percent of the total electricity consumption in the world, said that this is also associated with significant greenhouse gas emissions.

"Azerbaijan and in general, globally, although Azerbaijan is among the developing countries, it must report its emissions within the framework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. The preparation of national greenhouse gas inventories is important for all economic sectors, and wastewater is no exception in this process as a major source of methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions.

All large wastewater treatment plants in Azerbaijan are located on the coast of the Caspian Sea and discharge directly into the Caspian Sea. Climate-related problems, for example, problems with discharge lines, arise when the level of the Caspian Sea drops. That is, wastewater must be discharged into the Caspian Sea at certain depths, but due to the decrease in the sea level, it is not possible to reach the level of mixing of waste. Therefore, treatment and discharge standards are not achieved," she further explained.

According to Hajiyeva, the amount of precipitation has increased in Azerbaijan, especially on the Absheron Peninsula and in the central regions.

"However, the rainwater collection system is weak. As a result, rainwater mixes with sewage and ends up in wastewater treatment plants. The result is a decrease in the efficiency of waste treatment, since it is impossible to effectively treat large volumes of mixed water. In some cases, these mixed waters are discharged directly into the Caspian Sea. As a result of poor management, the amount of greenhouse gases, especially emissions, generated during waste treatment increases.

Design standards and emergency response plans that take into account climate factors should be developed. It should be understood that the mixing of wastewater treatment plants with flood waters is already at the level of an emergency," Hajiyeva added.