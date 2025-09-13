Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Attack Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Two Civilians Injured

2025-09-13 03:06:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the Synelnykove district, the Russian army struck with drones and guided aerial bombs (KABs), targeting the Dubovyky, Mezhova, and Pokrovske communities. Two men were wounded,” Lysak wrote.

He noted that the attacks ignited a combine harvester, an administrative building, and a private residence.

Read also: Russian attacks in August claimed lives of 208 civilians in Ukraine – UN

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces used FPV drones and artillery. The district center and Marhanets community came under fire.

Updated reports indicate that the evening shelling in Nikopol damaged a religious institution, three apartment buildings, and a power line.

Ukrainian defenders successfully shot down three enemy drones over the region.

As earlier reported, on September 12, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts throughout the day. One person was killed, and three others were injured.

