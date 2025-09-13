Trump, Qatari PM Hold Talks In New York

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has met the Qatari Prime Minister in New York to discuss Qatar's future role as a regional mediator and defence partner, following Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.

According to Reuters, the session came after an hour-long meeting held at the White House on Friday, during which Prime Minister Al-Thani met with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A source familiar with the discussions said the talks focused on Qatar's role as a regional mediator and future defence cooperation, particularly in the aftermath of the Israeli airstrike targeting a Hamas delegation in Doha, the Qatari capital.

President Trump reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's actions, describing the strike as a unilateral move that failed to advance either US or Israeli interests.

The meeting followed Israel's airstrike last Tuesday on members of a Hamas negotiating team in Doha. The Qatari government strongly condemned the attack, calling it a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The strike has drawn widespread international criticism, with many warning that it could further inflame regional tensions.

On Friday, the UN Security Council issued a condemnation of the attack on Doha.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution aimed at reviving the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, explicitly excluding Hamas from the framework, according to The Guardian.

The resolution passed with 142 votes in favour, 10 against-including Israel and its close ally, the United States-and 12 abstentions.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry welcomed the adoption of the resolution, stating that the overwhelming support reflected the international community's broad backing for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

