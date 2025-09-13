Economy Minister Urges Global Focus On Development Aid

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif has highlighted the need for continued humanitarian aid and increased development assistance to support Afghanistan's economic self-reliance.

He also urged the international community to prioritise development aid aimed at creating employment opportunities and ensuring economic self-sufficiency for people affected by climate change and natural disasters.

The call was made during a meeting with WFP Assistant Executive Director Rania Dagash-Kamara and the organisation's Country Director, John Ayliffe, the Ministry of Economy (MoE) said in a statement.

The statement read:“While appreciating the humanitarian assistance provided by the WFP, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif called for the continuation of humanitarian support and urged the international community to focus on development aid to generate employment and foster economic self-reliance among those impacted by climate change and natural disasters.”

During the meeting, the minister also emphasised the importance of lifting sanctions and unfreezing Afghanistan's foreign reserves to help resolve challenges facing the private sector, attract foreign investment and stimulate the country's economic growth.

Referring to the ongoing forced deportation of Afghan migrants from neighbouring countries, Hanif appealed to the international community to support the reintegration of returnees.

For her part, Rania Dagash-Kamara pledged to convey a clear picture of Afghanistan's needs to global donors, so that development assistance could be directed towards key areas such as the construction of irrigation canals, school infrastructure, enhancement of social services and technical and vocational training to help create sustainable job opportunities.

kk/sa