Over 190 Dead In 2 Separate Congo Boat Accidents
KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 193 people have been killed and dozens more are missing following two separate boat accidents in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to media reports on Saturday.
The accidents occurred on Wednesday and Thursday, about 150 kilometres (93 miles) apart in Équateur Province, Al Jazeera reported.
On Thursday evening, a boat carrying nearly 500 passengers caught fire and capsized in the Lukulela region, resulting in 107 confirmed deaths. 209 people were rescued, while 146 remain missing.
The previous day, Wednesday, another boat capsized in the Basankusu territory, claiming the lives of approximately 86 individuals, the majority of whom were reportedly students.
The exact causes of the incidents remain unclear; however, state media has cited overloading and night-time travel as contributing factors in at least one of the accidents.
hz/sa
