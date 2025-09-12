Powerbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Expands U.S. Energy Portfolio With New York And Pennsylvania Projects



PowerBank has secured site control for a 2.8 MW solar project in upstate New York and a 3.16 MW project in Pennsylvania.

The Day Hollow, NY project could supply enough electricity for 374 homes and qualify under New York's Value of Distributed Energy Resources (“VDER”) program.

Both projects are progressing to the interconnection study phase, a key step before construction.

The Pennsylvania project depends on final approval of House Bill 1842, which would allow community solar programs in the state. PowerBank has now developed more than 100 MW of renewable energy projects and has a pipeline exceeding 1 GW, with a strategy that creates value for all stakeholders by growing its portfolio of cash generating IPP assets for recurring revenue or completing strategic project sales.

PowerBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., has announced two new U.S. developments in New York and in Pennsylvania, as it continues expanding its North American footprint.

The 2.8 MW Day Hollow solar project in upstate New York has secured site control, allowing it to move forward into the interconnection study phase.

