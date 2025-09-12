Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nepal's House Of Representatives Dissolved, New Election Set For March 2026: President's Office

2025-09-12 09:03:47
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KATHMANDU, Sept 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – Nepal's House of Representatives was dissolved, and a new general election was set for March 5, 2026, the presidential office said, yesterday.

President Ram Chandra Poudel took the step, on the recommendation of Interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, who took office earlier yesterday, it said in a statement.

The dissolution took effect at 23:00 local time (1715 GMT), yesterday, the office said.

Karki was appointed head of the interim government, and the lower house was disbanded, following a deal between the major political parties and the groups that launched protests on Sept 8 and 9, in Kathmandu and other parts of the country.– NNN-XINHUA

