Nepal's House Of Representatives Dissolved, New Election Set For March 2026: President's Office
President Ram Chandra Poudel took the step, on the recommendation of Interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, who took office earlier yesterday, it said in a statement.
The dissolution took effect at 23:00 local time (1715 GMT), yesterday, the office said.
Karki was appointed head of the interim government, and the lower house was disbanded, following a deal between the major political parties and the groups that launched protests on Sept 8 and 9, in Kathmandu and other parts of the country.– NNN-XINHUA
