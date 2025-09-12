Flour Storage Guide: Simple Ways To Keep It Fresh And Pest-Free

If flour sits for too long, it's bound to get bugs. Too many bugs, and the flour becomes unusable. So, let's find out how to keep bugs out of your flour.

Lots of folks eat rotis daily, so they buy lots of roti flour and store it. But if it's not stored right, or if it sits too long, it gets buggy. Sun, moisture, and heat can also ruin it. Here's how to store flour so it stays fresh and bug-free.

Airtight Container

Air makes flour damp, which attracts bugs. Always store flour in an airtight container. This keeps it fresh and tasty for longer. Any food lasts longer this way. An airtight glass jar or plastic container can keep flour good for up to 10 months, with no bugs getting in.

To avoid bugs, never store flour in light, heat, or humidity. These breed bacteria. Keep it in a cool, dry, and dark place. Too much moisture leads to bacteria growth, ruining the flour. For extra freshness, store it in the fridge or freezer in an airtight glass jar or plastic container. A tight seal is key to preventing spoilage.

Moisture ruins flour and attracts bugs. A stainless steel container helps it last longer. Wash and dry it thoroughly before adding flour.

Bay Leaves

Bay leaves are super effective at keeping flour fresh. Bugs hate their strong smell. Just add a few to your flour container.

Salt also helps flour last longer and keeps bugs away. Add 2-3 teaspoons of salt per half container of flour and mix well. Salt helps preserve the flour's flavor and freshness.