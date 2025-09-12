India Welcomes Formation Of Nepal's Interim Govt Led By Sushila Karki, Says 'Hopeful To Work With Fellow Democracy'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki made history by becoming Nepal's first female prime minister, appointed to lead an interim government after days of political turmoil.

Her appointment follows the resignation of K.P. Sharma Oli, whose administration was forced to step down amid intense nationwide protests sparked by a controversial social media ban.

President Ramchandra Paudel formally administered the oath of office to the 73-year-old Karki, just three days after Oli's resignation. The unrest leading to this transition has been described as the most severe Nepal has experienced in decades.

In New Delhi, India welcomed the formation of the new Interim government in Nepal.

In an offiical release, MEA said,“We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Right Honourable Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability . As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries.”

Sushila Karki was selected to lead Nepal's interim government following a pivotal meeting between President Ramchandra Paudel, the Nepal Army chief, and representatives of the Gen Z-led youth protests that had driven the anti-government demonstrations.

Karki, a former chief justice widely respected for her integrity and straightforward approach, emerged as a consensus choice after multiple rounds of discussions. Her background includes legal studies at Banaras Hindu University, further solidifying her credentials for the role during this period of national transition.

In the first meeting of her cabinet, she is likely to recommend to the president the dissolution of the Parliament as per an understanding reached during the negotiations between the youth leaders and the president, top sources said.

President Paudel also consulted leaders of all major political parties, legal experts and civil society leaders separately before deciding to appoint Karki as the caretaker prime minister.

The major demands by the Gen Z protesters included checking corruption, ending political disorder, and nepotism.

The students-led "Gen Z" protests that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people.

Though the ban on social media was lifted on Monday night, the intensity of protests grew on Tuesday with the focus of the agitation shifting to alleged corruption and luxury lifestyles of the political elite.

In his resignation letter to President Paudel, Oli had cited the "extraordinary circumstances" facing Nepal and said he is quitting to pave the way for a "constitutional and political" resolution of the current situation.

Earlier on Friday, Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives Devaraj Ghimire and Chairman of the National Assembly Narayan Dahal called for resolving the ongoing political deadlock "within the framework of the Constitution."

"The rule of law and constitutionalism must not be bypassed," said a joint statement, issued after a meeting between Ghimire and Dahal.

They also urged all parties to address the demands of protesters and commit to a stronger, more prosperous democracy.

"We are confident that we must not stray from the rule of law and constitutionalism," they said, stressing that the ongoing process to form a citizen-led government should address the protesters' demands while ensuring that democracy grows stronger and more resilient."

Latest data from Nepal police said that at least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the 'Gen Z'-led violent protests that began on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) on Friday said Nepal's hotel industry, a vital revenue earner of its tourism-driven economy, has suffered a loss of over 25 billion Nepalese rupees after nearly two dozen hotels across the country were vandalised, looted or torched during the student-led anti-government protests.

Among the worst hit is the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu , which alone reported damages exceeding ₹8 billion, My Republica news portal reported, quoting a HAN statement. Nepalese authorities announced temporary measures to facilitate foreign nationals stranded in the country due to the ongoing curfew in the Kathmandu Valley, PTI reported.

According to Immigration officials, international travellers whose visas were valid through September 8 can now obtain exit permits and regularise their visas without paying additional fees, The Himalayan Times reported.

(With inputs from PTI)