Author Michele Packard Releases New Psychological Suspense Novel Family Ties

"Psychological Suspense - Family Ties by Michele Packard"A Gripping Descent into Madness, Manipulation, and the Darkness of Family Secrets

Award-winning author Michele Packard returns with Family Ties , a dark psychological suspense that pushes readers into the blurred boundaries of truth, trauma, and terrifying deceit. Available now on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Google Play,

Family Ties dares readers to ask: is family your greatest ally-or your deadliest threat?

When an unidentified woman is admitted to a psychiatric ward, her erratic behavior and cryptic journals leave doctors and staff scrambling for answers. Every whispered confession feels like a puzzle piece to something monstrous, but nothing fits together. Enter Dr. Teresa Brock, who is determined to uncover the truth. Yet the deeper she digs, the more reality itself unravels. Is her patient a victim of mental illness? A master manipulator? Or something far more dangerous?

Early readers have described the book as“a descent into a mind as chilling as it is compelling” and admitted,“I need therapy after finishing it.” With each chapter, Packard layers conspiracy, abandonment, and violence into a haunting story that refuses to let go.

About the Author

Michele Packard writes like she talks-with just enough sarcasm to make you smirk and squirm at the same time. An award-winning, multi-genre author, Packard is best known for her snarky, high-stakes thrillers that blend conspiracy, chaos, and current events. She's also unflinchingly honest when it comes to exploring mental health, grief, and addiction in her writing.

Her career journey has been as unconventional as her storytelling: military kid turned cable TV exec turned full-time mom turned full-throttle author. Nicknamed“AESOP” by her family for her wildly creative storytelling, Packard has embraced the moniker with pride. Her books have received accolades from the American Book Festival, BestThrillers, Pencraft Awards, and Writer's Digest-but her favorite reviews are from readers who confess,“I couldn't put it down.”

Book Details

Title: Family Ties Author: Michele Packard Release Date: September 9, 2025 ASIN: B0FG3HQ6K5 Genre: Psychological Dark Suspense Publisher: Independently Published

