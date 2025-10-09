Canada Super 60 Set To Dazzle With Star-Studded Concert Line-Up At BC Place

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Canada Super 60 isn't just redefining cricket - it's becoming North America's newest entertainment extravaganza. From October 8–13 at Vancouver's iconic BC Place, the league will transform into a cultural carnival, blending world-class sport with chart-topping musical performances every single night.

Brace yourselves for six nights of non-stop entertainment, headlined by some of the biggest names in Punjabi, Desi, and global fusion music. From the infectious energy of Harrdy Sandhu to the smooth sounds of Jassie Gill, and the international beats of Mickey Singh, the stage will be as electric as the pitch.

Artist Line-up Highlights:

Oct 8 – Harrdy Sandhu (9:00 PM)

Oct 9 – Jassie Gill (9:00 PM)

Oct 10 – Mickey Singh (9:00 PM)

Oct 11 – Parmish Verma (9:00 PM)

Oct 12 – Raf-Saperra (9:00 PM)

Oct 13 – GirlsLikeYou x Indo Warehouse (6:15 PM)

This entertainment bonanza will run parallel to the high-octane cricket action featuring legendary names and rising stars. With Yuvraj Singh backing the league and international cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in action, Canada Super 60 is the perfect storm of glam, game, and groove.

A spokesperson for Canada Super 60 shared,“This is not just cricket; this is a lifestyle experience. Our entertainment line-up reflects the league's ambition - to create a festival that unites cultures through music, sport, and community.”

The concerts, integrated into the daily match schedule, are set to make BC Place the most happening venue in Canada this October.

Fans can expect full-scale stadium productions, food and cultural showcases, and Instagram-worthy moments at every turn.