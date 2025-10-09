Amazon Rolls Out Updated AI Agent For Businesses Amid Growing Competition From Copilot, Chatgpt, And Gemini

Amazon Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday announced a reboot of its artificial intelligence tool for business as it looks to take on the growing competition in this space from Microsoft's Copilot, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Google Gemini.

The company's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, on Thursday announced Quick Suite, which includes a chatbot and a set of AI agents that can help users perform tasks like analyzing sales data, generating reports, or summarizing content.

Amazon's shares were down 0.4% in Thursday's midday trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'neutral' territory.

