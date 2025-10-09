Shivaji To Jai Hanuman: Rishab Shetty's 4 Most Anticipated Upcoming Movies

Fans eagerly await Rishab Shetty's upcoming movies, from Shivaji to Hanuman. Riding the success of Kantara Chapter 1, he is now beginning to shoot major projects. Here's the list of his most anticipated films.

After spending five years immersed in the world of Kantara, Rishab Shetty achieved phenomenal success. Following its impact, Kantara Chapter 1 has received a massive response, earning over ₹400 crores within just eight days of release, solidifying Shetty's stature in Indian cinema.

Rishab Shetty gained widespread acclaim as both an actor and director with the success of Kantara. Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to his upcoming projects. He has several big-budget films in the pipeline, with two already generating significant national interest.

A big-budget Hindi film featuring Rishab Shetty as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has sparked national interest. The recently revealed poster has piqued curiosity among fans. The script is nearly complete, and shooting is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Shooting for Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman begins in December. While Kantara Chapter 1 is still in pre-production, Rishab Shetty is fully prepared and gearing up for the shoot.

The sequel to Bell Bottom, starring Rishab Shetty, is currently in the works. Directed by Jayathirtha, the original film made a significant impact on Kannada cinema. Now, the much-anticipated second installment is on its way, promising to continue the legacy.

There are ongoing talks about Rishab Shetty's upcoming directorial, Rudraprayag. Simultaneously, his film Nathuram is also said to be in development. Meanwhile, a hint about Kantara 2 has been dropped, though no further details have been revealed yet.