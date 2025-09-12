Landmark Markets Awarded 'Best Fintech Broker Global' At Global Forex Awards Retail 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Landmark Markets has been awarded the title of 'Best FinTech Broker – Global' at the prestigious 'Global Forex Awards – Retail 2025'. This international recognition underscores the company's dedication to advancing financial technology and delivering exceptional service standards, solidifying its position as one of the leading innovators in the global trading industry.

This achievement reflects Landmark Markets commitment to building a robust, technology-driven trading infrastructure that supports multi-asset strategies across indices, commodities, stocks, and metals. The trading platform provided has seamless, low-latency order execution, advanced charting tools, and risk-management workflows tailored to meet the needs of both institutional and professional traders.

The Global Forex Awards – Retail is widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence within the trading industry, celebrating fintech innovation, client service, and broker performance. Winners were announced on September 11, 2025, during a special ceremony in Cyprus, showcasing brokers that are transforming retail trading through technology, transparency, and client-centric strategies.

About Landmark Markets

Landmark Markets is a global fintech broker specializing in multi-asset trading across indices, commodities , stocks, and metals. Combining advanced trading technology and institutional-grade infrastructure, Landmark Markets delivers secure, high-performance access to global markets.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider your financial situation and seek independent advice if needed. Landmark Markets is incorporated under the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and registered with Financial Services Authority (FSA). Services may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

For full T&C, visit landmarkmarkets .