Landmark Markets Awarded 'Best Fintech Broker Global' At Global Forex Awards Retail 2025
This achievement reflects Landmark Markets commitment to building a robust, technology-driven trading infrastructure that supports multi-asset strategies across indices, commodities, stocks, and metals. The trading platform provided has seamless, low-latency order execution, advanced charting tools, and risk-management workflows tailored to meet the needs of both institutional and professional traders.
The Global Forex Awards – Retail is widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence within the trading industry, celebrating fintech innovation, client service, and broker performance. Winners were announced on September 11, 2025, during a special ceremony in Cyprus, showcasing brokers that are transforming retail trading through technology, transparency, and client-centric strategies.
About Landmark Markets
Landmark Markets is a global fintech broker specializing in multi-asset trading across indices, commodities , stocks, and metals. Combining advanced trading technology and institutional-grade infrastructure, Landmark Markets delivers secure, high-performance access to global markets.
Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider your financial situation and seek independent advice if needed. Landmark Markets is incorporated under the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and registered with Financial Services Authority (FSA). Services may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.
For full T&C, visit landmarkmarkets .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment