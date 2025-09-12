Russell Allison Releases Audiobook Of 'This Is The Story Of Blacky The Cat' To Share Lessons Of Hope And Courage

This is the Story of Blacky the Cat by Russell Allison

A touching memoir reminds listeners how small acts of kindness and persistence can transform lives.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author and retired orthopedic surgeon Russell Allison brings the inspiring tale of a homeless cat to a wider audience with the release of the audiobook version of“This is the Story of Blacky the Cat .” This heartfelt memoir follows the journey of Blacky, a stray whose courage and resilience teach valuable lessons about perseverance, compassion, and finding joy in life's smallest moments.In“This is the Story of Blacky the Cat,” Allison recounts how Blacky's simple yet profound acts of survival and love mirror the challenges people face in their own lives. Narrated by Steve Braham, the audiobook brings an added depth to Blacky's story, allowing listeners to connect emotionally with the journey in a vivid and personal way.With a 35-minute listening time, the audiobook format makes Blacky's journey even more accessible, offering an intimate listening experience for those who prefer stories on the go, as well as for individuals who find reading print difficult. By hearing Blacky's story told aloud, listeners can experience its emotional depth in a new and immersive way, making it a meaningful choice for families, animal lovers, and anyone seeking encouragement through life's struggles.Dr. Russell Allison grew up on a ranch in Arkansas and spent years as a professional bull rider before pursuing a medical career. After completing his degree in agribusiness with an animal science option from Arkansas Tech University, he earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He later returned to Arkansas, where he practiced medicine for 25 years.Listeners eager for an uplifting and heartwarming experience can now find the audiobook edition of“This is the Story of Blacky the Cat” on Audible and other major online book retailers. Start listening today!About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

