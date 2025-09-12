Technological Advancements In Fiber-Bed And Mesh Designs Drive Mist Eliminator Market Expansion- Profshare Market Research

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Mist Eliminator Market Analysis, Size and Forecast 2032"Mist Eliminator Market is anticipated to reach USD 1530.37 million by 2032 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2026 to 2032. Primary growth drivers include Oil & Gas Industry Expansion, Stringent Environmental Regulations, Power Generation Demand and Rising Desalination Projects.

The latest premium report by Profshare Market Research,“Mist Eliminator Market by Product Types (Wire-Mesh Mist Eliminator, Fiber Bed Mist Eliminator (FBME), and Vane Mist Eliminator (VME)) by Applications (Oil and gas, Chemical, Petrochemical, Desalination, Pharmaceutical and Others), Market Shares, Size and Forecast 2026-2032”

Mist Eliminator Market Segmentation:

By Product types, the Wire-Mesh Mist Eliminator segment holds the largest market share and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The research study is based on the main types of Mist Eliminators, such as Wire-Mesh Mist Eliminator, Fiber Bed Mist Eliminator (FBME), and Vane Mist Eliminator (VME). Wire-Mesh Mist Eliminators sales generated the largest revenue and continue to dominate during the forecast period. The main reasons behind the segment's growth are Cost-Effectiveness, Customization & Material Options, High Removal Efficiency, and Ease of Maintenance & Replacement. While Fiber Bed Mist Eliminator (FBME) and Vane Mist Eliminator (VME) are also estimated to show moderate growth in the upcoming years.

By Applications, the Oil and gas application leads the global market and is projected to generate the highest revenue between 2026 and 2032.

Main applications included in the report are Oil and gas, Chemical, Petrochemical, Desalination, and Pharmaceuticals. According to the study, the Oil and gas application generates the highest revenue and is estimated to continue strong growth in the upcoming years. As Mist Eliminators reduce erosion, corrosion, and foaming in downstream equipment, this improves gas purity and reduces maintenance costs. The chemical industry is the second-largest consumer of mist eliminators after oil & gas. Additionally, growth is driven by expanding chemical production in the Asia-Pacific.

North America is the largest market for Mist Eliminator and is projected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2026 and 2032.

Regional outlook focuses on the market revenue and latest developments in the various regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America and Africa. According to the latest study by Profshare Market Research on the Mist Eliminator Market, North America holds the largest market share and continues to dominate the market in the upcoming years, mainly because of the Oil & gas processing, refining, sulfur recovery, and environmental compliance.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market due to Rapid industrialisation in China, India, and South Korea. In recent years, the Expansion of oil refineries, chemical complexes, and coal-fired power plants has fuelled the market growth. Europe's market is well-established with Advanced chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage sectors. Middle East growth rides on the Mega oil & gas and petrochemical projects, along with the World's largest desalination capacity expansion. Growing petrochemical & chemical production including Oil & gas reserves and refining expansion, is driving the South American market.

Major Key Players in the Mist Eliminator Market:



Sulzer

AMACS

FABCO-AIR

Geovent

Koch-Glitsch

Met-Pro Environmental Air Solutions Munters

Mist Eliminator Market Report Key Takeaways:

The Mist Eliminator Market is projected to reach USD 1530.37 million by the end of 2032, with an approximate CAGR of 4.4 % between 2026 and 2032.

By market dynamics, primary growth factors for the Mist Eliminator Market are Oil & Gas Industry Expansion, Stringent Environmental Regulations, Power Generation Demand and Rising Desalination Projects.

Based on the Product types, the Wire-Mesh Mist Eliminator segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to Cost-Effectiveness, Customization & Material Options, High Removal Efficiency, and Ease of Maintenance & Replacement.

By Applications, the Oil and gas application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it reduces erosion, corrosion, and foaming in downstream equipment, which improves gas purity and reduces maintenance costs.

Based on the regional analysis, the North America region is estimated to hold the largest market share mainly due to the Oil & gas processing, refining, sulfur recovery, and environmental compliance.

The Mist Eliminator Market is fragmented with a mix of global giants and regional/local manufacturers. Global leaders holding significant influence, but local players capturing a large share by serving cost-sensitive industries and emerging markets.

