3Rd Session Of Qatar-Switzerland Joint Economic, Financial Committee Convened

Bern: The third session of the Joint Economic and Financial Committee between the Ministry of Finance of the State of Qatar and the Federal Department of Finance of the Swiss Confederation was held yesterday in the city of Bern, Switzerland.

The Qatari side was headed by Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, while the Swiss side was chaired by President of the Swiss Confederation H E Karin Keller-Sutter. The meeting was also attended by a number of senior officials from both governmental and private sector entities on both sides.

During this session, the Qatar- Switzerland Joint Committee discussed a range of proposals and ideas aimed at enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Discussions covered topics such as digital finance, sustainable finance, and avenues of cooperation in the infrastructure sector, in addition to collaboration in sustainable investments and joint efforts in development projects.

Prior to the joint Committee's session, a technical committee meeting was held, chaired on the Qatari side by Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance Dr. Saud bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, and on the Swiss side by H E Head of the Planning and Strategy Department at the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters (SIF) Christoph Konig and Head of Bilateral Economic Relations at the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA) Andrea Rauber Saxer.

Holding the Qatar- Switzerland Committee follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in March 2022 between the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, and the Swiss Federal Council, represented by the Federal Department of Finance.

The MoU aims at establishing the Joint Committee on Financial and Economic Affairs to promote and strengthen bilateral relations. The meetings of the Joint Committee are held alternately in both countries.

Separately, Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with President of the Swiss Confederation H E Karin Keller-Sutter, on the sidelines of the third session of the Qatar-Switzerland Joint Economic and Financial Committee, held in the city of Bern.

