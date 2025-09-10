Daily Brief, September 10: Radhakrishnan VP Oath On Sept 12, Kailash Pilgrims Stranded - Top 10 Headlines Today

On September 10, from announcement of CP Radhakrishnan's Vice President oath ceremony date to over 2,000 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims being stranded in Tibet due to Nepal protests, major developments took place on September 10. Umar Khalid moved the Supreme Court after bail denial in the 2020 riots case, while IIT Bombay faced controversy over a politically sensitive poster. Fitch raised India's FY26 GDP forecast to 6.9%, though cautioning of a slowdown later. NITI Aayog called for a 22% EV sales surge by 2030. In entertainment, Kantara Chapter 1 set pre-sale records, Chiranjeevi celebrated a newborn in the family and CAFA Nations Cup saw India beat Oman. Here are the top 10 headlines of the day:

1. CP Radhakrishnan to Take Oath as Vice President of India on September 12

Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is set to take the oath as India's 15th Vice President on September 12 and will also assume the role of Rajya Sabha Chairman. The oath ceremony of Vice President-designate will take place at 10:05 am. Radhakrishnan would be administered the Oath of Office by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The NDA's candidate was elected as India's Vice President after securing a decisive 452 votes in the recent election. His opponent, joint Opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy, received 300 votes. The vote counting held on Tuesday evening confirmed Radhakrishnan's clear victory, further strengthening the NDA's position in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, participated in the voting process, reflecting strong political engagement.

2. Indian Embassy Issues Advisory as Over 2,000 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims Stranded in Tibet amid Nepal Protests

Over 2,000 Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are reportedly currently stranded in Darchen, Tibet Autonomous Region, facing uncertainty about their return. The Indian Embassy in Beijing issued an advisory on September 10, urging Indians to exercise caution due to the ongoing unrest in Nepal, which has blocked the return route.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, resumed this year after a break since 2020. However, political unrest in Nepal has escalated into violent protests. The Gen Z-led protests began on September 8, demanding government accountability, constitution overhaul and the lifting of a social media ban. Protesters clashed with security forces, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 people and extensive damage to infrastructure.

3. Umar Khalid Moves Supreme Court After Delhi High Court Denies Bail in 2020 Riots Case

Delhi: Umar Khalid has approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 2, refused to grant him bail in the 2020 Delhi riots“larger conspiracy” case. Along with Khalid, the court had also rejected the bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam and seven other accused, including Athar Khan, Khalid Saifi, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shadab Ahmed. A separate application by Tasleem Ahmed was also dismissed.

In his defence, Khalid argued that his presence in WhatsApp groups cannot be treated as criminality, pointing out that no money or objectionable items were recovered from him. He further stated that the February 23–24, 2020 meeting, described by the police as“secret,” was not clandestine at all. Imam similarly denied being part of any conspiracy, with his lawyer stressing that the prosecution's allegations against him ended with a January 2020 speech in Bihar. The Delhi Police, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, opposed the bail requests, claiming the accused conspired to incite riots and arson to damage India's international image. The case, investigated by the Special Cell, invokes provisions of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). With the High Court's refusal, Khalid's legal battle has now shifted to the Supreme Court, where his plea is pending consideration.

4. 'We Fool You': IIT Bombay Poster on Pyramid of Capitalism Mocks Indian Leaders, Sparks Controversy

A poster of an upcoming workshop to be co-hosted by IIT Bombay, UC Berkeley and the University of Massachusetts Amherst has drawn widespread criticism. The poster drew backlash for depicting India's top elected leaders under the 'We Fool You' tier of a historic anti-capitalist pyramid, sparking debate about politics, free speech and the role of humanities in technical institutes.

The event, titled South Asian Capitalism(s), is scheduled for September 12-13, 2025. It aims to explore how capitalist accumulation is socially structured across South Asia. The poster adapts the iconic 1911 Pyramid of Capitalist System, originally published by the Industrial Workers of the World, which illustrated how workers formed the base of society, supporting soldiers, clergy and elites, with a bag of money crowning the pyramid.

5. Fitch Ups India's FY26 GDP Forecast to 6.9% From 6.5%, Warns of H2 Slowdown

Global rating agency Fitch has revised India's growth outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2026 to 6.9 per cent from its earlier projection of 6.5% in June Global Economic Outlook (GEO). "Domestic demand will be the key driver of growth, as strong real income dynamics support consumer spending and looser financial conditions should feed through to investment" noted the report.

The upgrade follows a sharper-than-expected acceleration in the pace of activity between the first and second quarter of FY25. However, the report adds that economic momentum of the country is likely to slow in the second half of the current financial year as the economy is operating slightly above its potential.

6. India Needs 22% Surge in EV Sales Over Next 5 Years to Meet 2030 Goal: NITI Aayog

India will need to increase electric vehicle (EV) adoption by more than 22 per cent over the next five years to meet the government's goal of 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030, a new report by NITI Aayog has said. The report noted that despite policy support and growing awareness, EVs made up only about 7.6 per cent of total vehicle sales in 2024. It added that this progress has been slow, as it has taken nearly a decade to reach this level.

The report said,“country has progressed to only about 7.6 per cent of the sales in 2024 being electric far behind its target of 30 per cent by 2030...now it needs to increase this share by over 22 per cent in the next 5 years alone.”

According to the report, India seeks to ensure that 30 per cent of the total vehicles sold in the country by 2030 are electric.

7. After Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan Approaches Court Over Misuse of His Photos Online

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's move to the Delhi High Court, her husband Abhishek Bachchan has also approached the court. This has stirred up fans, leaving them wondering what prompted the couple to seek legal recourse. Rest assured, everything is fine between them; their court visit is for a different reason.

Recently, news broke that Aishwarya Rai had sought legal action to prevent the unauthorized commercial use of her name, photos, and voice. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has also approached the court for the same reason. He has appealed to secure his publicity and personality rights, aiming to prevent unauthorized use of his photos or fake videos on websites and other platforms. According to Live Mint, he filed a petition against a website called Bollywood T-Shirt Shop, which creates t-shirts featuring Bollywood celebrities. He expressed concern that such practices could lead to scams through fake online identities of celebrities.

8. Chiranjeevi Announces Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Baby Boy On Instagram

The Mega family is celebrating the arrival of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's baby boy, born on September 10, 2025. Chiranjeevi rushed to the hospital to see the newborn and was visibly moved, holding the baby lovingly. Chiranjeevi shared his joy on Twitter, welcoming the newest member of the Konidela family and congratulating the new parents.

Fans and well-wishers celebrated the birth of the baby boy, a significant event for the Mega family. Chiranjeevi captioned the post saying, ''Welcome to the world, little one!

9. Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar Refuses to Endorse Bronco Test for Indian Cricketers

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has refused to endorse the new fitness test, the Bronco Test, for Indian cricketers as a criterion for selection to the national team across all formats of the game. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, contracted Indian players underwent fitness tests at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

The Yo-Yo Tests were mandatory for Indian players to ensure their endurance and overall fitness levels, ensuring they meet the physical standards required to play at the international level. However, it was reported that certain players, including ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, tried their hand at the Bronco Test as an additional fitness challenge.

10. CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Key Takeaways from India's Victory against Oman in the Bronze Medal Match

India edged past Oman 1(3)-1(2) on penalties, marking a historic achievement for the Blue Tigers in the third-place decider of the CAFA Nations Cup, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL). This was the first time they participated in that tournament.

The Blue Tigers, who had taken part in the tournament with one eye on next month's twin AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore, returned with a podium finish in the eight-team tournament that featured Asian heavyweights like Iran and winners Uzbekistan, who took the other two spots on the podium.