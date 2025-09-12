Cong Slams Kerala Police For Presenting Student Leaders In Court With Faces Covered In Black Cloth

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (IANS) Senior Congress leaders in Kerala have launched a scathing attack on the Kerala Police and the Pinarayi Vijayan government after three KSU leaders arrested in a student clash were presented in court with their faces covered in black cloth and hands cuffed.

KPCC President Sunny Joseph termed the act a gross violation of human rights.

“Based on a false complaint by SFI, the Vadakkanchery police presented KSU activists like terrorists. Officers acting as foot soldiers of the CPI(M) are behind such despicable actions. The Home Department must clarify what treasonous crime these youngsters committed to be treated this way,” he said.

He warned that Congress would hold the officers accountable.“You may find joy in these vile acts today, but remember, protection will not last forever.”

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal urged the Human Rights Commission to take suo motu action against the officers.

“This is a blatant violation of constitutional rights. The KSU students were treated like sedition accused. Such incidents prove police stations in Kerala are turning into concentration camps,” he said.

Venugopal accused the Chief Minister of silence, adding:“This cruelty has even affected the mental state of our youth. Nothing ends here, and the CM should not forget that,”

KPCC Working President A.P. Anil Kumar said the police had lost their balance.

“The case itself is false. The KSU students, who were beaten by SFI activists, were made the accused. This incident is proof of the collapse of the Home Department. Strict action must be taken against the officers who shattered the morale of the students,” he demanded.

Senior Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala also condemned the incident.

“These youngsters are neither anti-national nor hardened criminals. If Vadakkanchery police act as CPI(M)'s hired goons, they should remember that Congress knows how to stop it. Once the government changes, action will be taken without mercy. Criminals in uniform should not think they can sit at home comfortably with their pensions,” he warned.

The strong statements reflect intensifying political heat over the handling of student politics in Kerala, with the opposition accusing the police of acting under political influence.