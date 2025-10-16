Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A Year In Office: Judge Our Govt After 5 Yrs, Says CM

2025-10-16 08:06:21
J&K CM Omar Abdullah
  • Urges PM Modi & HM Shah To Restore Statehood
  • We Are Working for J&K's Betterment: CM On LG-Govt Relationship

Srinagar-“This is a five-year government; if you want to judge us by our manifesto, judge us after five years,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.

Omar defended the performance of the National Conference-led government as it completed one year in office, emphasizing that the people should evaluate the administration after its full five-year term.

Addressing a press conference, Omar said the government has worked to the best of its ability under challenging circumstances in the Union Territory.“We want the people to be satisfied with our work. I believe we couldn't have done better under these circumstances, but we will do much better in the future,” he said.

“Functioning under the current arrangement is a different experience,” he said, while reiterating that the restoration of statehood remains central to Jammu and Kashmir's political aspirations.

“We had hoped the Central government would fulfill its promise within the first year. We won't budge; the resolution of all issues lies in restoring statehood,” he added.

