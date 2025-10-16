A Year In Office: Judge Our Govt After 5 Yrs, Says CM
- Urges PM Modi & HM Shah To Restore Statehood We Are Working for J&K's Betterment: CM On LG-Govt Relationship
Srinagar-“This is a five-year government; if you want to judge us by our manifesto, judge us after five years,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.
Omar defended the performance of the National Conference-led government as it completed one year in office, emphasizing that the people should evaluate the administration after its full five-year term.
Addressing a press conference, Omar said the government has worked to the best of its ability under challenging circumstances in the Union Territory.“We want the people to be satisfied with our work. I believe we couldn't have done better under these circumstances, but we will do much better in the future,” he said.ADVERTISEMENT
“Functioning under the current arrangement is a different experience,” he said, while reiterating that the restoration of statehood remains central to Jammu and Kashmir's political aspirations.
“We had hoped the Central government would fulfill its promise within the first year. We won't budge; the resolution of all issues lies in restoring statehood,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment