Second Day Of 14Th International Government Communication Forum Begins In Sharjah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Sharjah, September 11 (Petra) – The second day of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), kicked off Thursday at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme "Communication for Quality of Life."The forum, held from September 10–11, witnessed the participation of over 237 speakers from around the world and was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council.Key Highlights:Tareq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, delivered the opening keynote, emphasising the role of government communication in enhancing quality of life and sustainable development.He said that effective communication turns individual efforts into collective progress and praised the UAE's leadership in this field, particularly Sharjah's model.Osama Khatib, President of the International Organisation for Robotic Research and Stanford University professor, discussed the integration of robotics and human intelligence, showcasing developments in deep-sea exploration and medical technology, including remote surgeries and environmental applications.Hilary Yip, of the Miner Minus Foundation in Hong Kong, highlighted the importance of technology in education, noting that early tech engagement helps instill values and fosters innovation in children.Karan Rajan, medical professional and digital content creator, warned against the spread of misinformation by non-experts on health platforms. He urged leveraging digital media to disseminate reliable health information.The forum focuses on five global priorities: food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability and the green economy.The event aims to highlight the impact of strategic communication in driving public policy, shaping social awareness and fostering collective action toward a more sustainable and equitable future.