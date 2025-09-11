Trump, Modi Voice Optimism Over Trade Discussions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have affirmed that Washington and New Delhi are continuing their commercial negotiations, sharing confidence that the dialogue could reach a conclusion soon.
In a statement on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said he anticipated upcoming conversations with Modi.
”I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” Trump wrote.
“I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”
Describing India and the United States as “close friends and natural partners,” Modi remarked in a post on X on Wednesday that the ongoing trade talks “will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential” of the bilateral partnership.
“I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump,” he added. “We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”
Currently, Washington has applied tariffs on the majority of Indian goods, including a 25% duty announced in early August, followed by an additional 25% levy at the end of last month.
These measures were implemented as a “penalty” for India’s acquisitions of Russian petroleum and military hardware—purchases that Trump argues have indirectly supported the conflict in Ukraine.
