Azerbaijan, Serbia Conduct Political Consultations (PHOTO)
The consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev from Azerbaijan and by State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Damjan Jovic from Serbia.
On the same day, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Damjan Jovic.
The meeting discussed various aspects of the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership, including regional and international security issues.
The importance of the role played by contacts between leaders in the development of the existing strategic partnership between the two countries and continuous support for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, which are the basis of the relations, was emphasized.
Bayramov's participation and speech at the meeting of Serbian ambassadors last year were positively recalled.
The parties also discussed cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including energy, defense, humanitarian, education, etc.
The significance of the memorandum of understanding executed regarding collaborative synergies between diplomatic academies was duly acknowledged.
Additionally, during the meeting, views were exchanged, including on cooperation issues within regional and international organizations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment