Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Serbia Conduct Political Consultations (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan, Serbia Conduct Political Consultations (PHOTO)


2025-09-11 08:05:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Political consultations have been conducted between the Azerbaijani and Serbian Foreign Ministries today, a source in Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .

The consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev from Azerbaijan and by State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Damjan Jovic from Serbia.

On the same day, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Damjan Jovic.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership, including regional and international security issues.

The importance of the role played by contacts between leaders in the development of the existing strategic partnership between the two countries and continuous support for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, which are the basis of the relations, was emphasized.

Bayramov's participation and speech at the meeting of Serbian ambassadors last year were positively recalled.

The parties also discussed cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including energy, defense, humanitarian, education, etc.

The significance of the memorandum of understanding executed regarding collaborative synergies between diplomatic academies was duly acknowledged.

Additionally, during the meeting, views were exchanged, including on cooperation issues within regional and international organizations.

MENAFN11092025000187011040ID1110048472

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search