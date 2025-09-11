Azerbaijan, Serbia Conduct Political Consultations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Political consultations have been conducted between the Azerbaijani and Serbian Foreign Ministries today, a source in Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .

The consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev from Azerbaijan and by State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Damjan Jovic from Serbia.

On the same day, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Damjan Jovic.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership, including regional and international security issues.

The importance of the role played by contacts between leaders in the development of the existing strategic partnership between the two countries and continuous support for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, which are the basis of the relations, was emphasized.

Bayramov's participation and speech at the meeting of Serbian ambassadors last year were positively recalled.

The parties also discussed cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including energy, defense, humanitarian, education, etc.

The significance of the memorandum of understanding executed regarding collaborative synergies between diplomatic academies was duly acknowledged.

Additionally, during the meeting, views were exchanged, including on cooperation issues within regional and international organizations.