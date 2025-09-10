Halal Empty Capsules Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Halal Empty Capsules Market Worth?

The market size for halal empty capsules has seen robust growth in recent times. An increase from $1.25 billion in 2024 to $1.34 billion in 2025 is anticipated at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors contributing to growth during this historical period include heightened regulatory backing for halal certification within pharmaceuticals, the emerging trend of clean labels and ingredient transparency, increased knowledge regarding animal cruelty-free options, the rising liking for nutraceuticals in burgeoning markets, as well as the expansion of halal standards globally across pharmaceutical commerce.

The market size for halal empty capsules is forecasted to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years, projected to reach $1.77 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Key drivers of growth during this anticipated period include the escalating preference for halal-approved pharmaceutical goods, the surging demand for nutritional and dietary supplements, greater understanding of halal guidelines among health-aware customers, rising adoption of plant-derived capsule formulations, along with the expanding global Muslim population stimulating the demand for halal products. The period is also expected to see significant trends like progress in capsule production technology, advancements in plant-based capsule methodologies, innovations in plasticizer-free capsule formulations powered by technology, the inclusion of blockchain and traceability systems, plus improvements in biopolymer studies fortifying halal capsule invention.

What Are The Factors Driving The Halal Empty Capsules Market?

The halal empty capsules market is projected to grow due to the increasing demand for dietary supplements. These consumable products are specially designed to provide nutrients or other beneficial compounds that a person's regular diet may be lacking or not sufficiently providing. As awareness of preventive healthcare grows, so does the usage of dietary supplements, as individuals aim to enhance nutrition and curb the risk of chronic diseases. Halal empty capsules aid dietary supplements by presenting a permissible and plant-based choice that adheres to religious and ethical dietary standards. For example, HerbalGram, a nonprofit organization based in the US, reported in September 2024 that the total annual sales of herbal dietary supplements in the US surged from $12.018 billion in 2022 to $12.551 billion in 2023, a growth of 4.4%. Consequently, the increasing demand for dietary supplements fuels the expansion of the halal empty capsules market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Halal Empty Capsules Market?

Major players in the Halal Empty Capsules Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Lonza Group

. ACG Group

. Gelita AG

. Aenova Group

. Nitta Gelatin Inc.

. Qualicaps

. Zhejiang Huili Capsules Co. Ltd.

. Sterling Biotech Ltd.

. India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.

. Capscanada Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Halal Empty Capsules Market?

Major enterprises in the halal empty capsules market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions such as plant-derived, plasticizer-free premixes to improve product safety, adhere to halal compliance norms, and attract health-conscious customers. A plasticizer-free premix, derived from plants, is a clean-label formulation that is used for the production of halal-compliant empty capsules without the use of chemical plasticizers. For example, Roquette Frères, a food enterprise headquartered in France, launched Lycagel Flex, a pioneering plant-based capsule solution, in May 2024. This solution empowers manufacturers with the flexibility to tailor-make formulations, enable swift processing (5-minute degassing), and produce robust, stable capsules that do not stick or leak, even after prolonged storage. It's designed to deliver a high-performance vegan alternative to gelatin capsules for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical uses while catering to multiple consumer and production requirements.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Halal Empty Capsules Market Share ?

The halal empty capsules market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Gelatin, Non-Gelatin

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, Research Organizations, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Gelatin: Bovine Gelatin, Porcine Gelatin, Fish Gelatin

2) By Non-Gelatin: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose(Hpmc), Starch-Based Capsules, Pullulan Capsules

What Are The Regional Trends In The Halal Empty Capsules Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global halal empty capsules market. Predictions for the most rapid growth are slated for Asia-Pacific. The report includes regional analysis of markets in North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

