China's Population Falls For Fourth Year Amid Economic Woes

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's population declined for a fourth consecutive year in 2025, extending a downturn that has coincided with weaker economic conditions and falling birth rates. The continued contraction comes as job prospects remain uncertain for many young people and marriage rates stay subdued, adding pressure to China's long-term growth outlook and social support systems.

In 2025, the number of births in China totaled 7.92 million while deaths reached 11.31 million, resulting in a net population decline of 3.39 million and leaving the country with a year-end population of about 1.405 billion, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The contraction points to a shrinking workforce, slower growth in contributions to the national pension fund and rising healthcare and elder-care costs as the population ages.

The size of China's core working-age population continues to shrink. Data showed that people aged 16 to 59 accounted for 60.6% of the population in 2025, down from 60.9% a year earlier, with the total in this age group falling by about 6.62 million year on year. The decline underscores the structural challenge facing policymakers as labor supply tightens despite gains in education, skills and productivity.

Wang Pingping, director of the Department of Population and Employment Statistics at the NBS, sought to play down the immediate impact, saying China's population quality and demography are improving.

“By the end of 2025, the population aged 16 to 59 stood at 851 million,” Wang said.“People aged 60 and above totaled 323 million. Many aged 60 to 64 are healthy and willing to remain economically active. Using international definitions, China's population aged 15 to 64 reached 968 million, or 68.9% of the total.”

“Average schooling among those aged 16 to 59 reached 11.3 years in 2025,” she said, adding that life expectancy rose to 79 years in 2024 and the number of research and development personnel climbed to 10.8 million.“China is shifting from a quantity-based workforce to a quality-based talent base.”