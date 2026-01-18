Border 2 Star Cast Fees: Know Runtime, Budget, Box Office Prediction Check Here

Sunny Deol is in the news for his film 'Border 2', whose trailer was released on January 15. The trailer got a tremendous response from the audience. It has received over 20 million views so far. Find out about 'Border 2's budget, runtime, and more

Official figures haven't been released. But reports suggest 'Border 2' was made on a budget of about ₹230-250 crore. It's produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Sunny Deol reportedly got ₹50 crore for the film. Varun Dhawan's fee is said to be ₹8-10 crore, and Diljit Dosanjh's is ₹4-5 crore. Fees for Ahan Shetty and others are unknown.

According to a report, the historical war drama 'Border 2' has a runtime of 195 minutes (3 hours 15 minutes), making it one of the longest films like 'Pushpa 2' and 'Animal'.

Reports suggest advance booking for 'Border 2' will start on January 18, 5 days before its release on January 23. It's expected to be the biggest opener of 2026.

'Border 2' isn't out yet, but predictions are in. A Pinkvilla report suggests it could earn ₹40-44 crore in India on its first day, while other reports estimate ₹38-42 crore.

Reports claim 'Border 2' will be Sunny Deol's biggest release, hitting 4000 screens in India. This breaks his 'Gadar 2' record, which was released on 3500 screens.