Gold Price RISES Today Again On January 17: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices increased again at the end of the week. After a continuous rise, find out the selling price for the yellow metal on January 17, 2026. Check the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Gold prices are up again. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is now ₹10,784 per gram (up ₹29) and ₹107,840 per 10 grams (up ₹290).
22 Carat: 1g at ₹13,180 (up ₹35), 10g at ₹131,800 (up ₹350).24 Carat: 1g at ₹14,378 (up ₹38), 10g at ₹143,780 (up ₹380).
Hyderabad (10g): 22C at ₹131,800 (up ₹350), 24C at ₹143,780 (up ₹380). Patna (10g): 22C at ₹131,850 (up ₹350), 24C at ₹143,830 (up ₹380).
Mumbai (10g): 22C at ₹131,800 (up ₹350), 24C at ₹143,780 (up ₹380). Delhi (10g): 22C at ₹131,950 (up ₹350), 24C at ₹143,930 (up ₹380).
Jaipur (10g): 22C at ₹131,950 (up ₹350), 24C at ₹143,930 (up ₹380). Chennai (10g): 22C at ₹132,800 (up ₹500), 24C at ₹144,870 (up ₹540).
