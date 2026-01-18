Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price RISES Today Again On January 17: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City


2026-01-18 02:07:04
Gold prices increased again at the end of the week. After a continuous rise, find out the selling price for the yellow metal on January 17, 2026. Check the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata

Gold prices are up again. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is now ₹10,784 per gram (up ₹29) and ₹107,840 per 10 grams (up ₹290).

22 Carat: 1g at ₹13,180 (up ₹35), 10g at ₹131,800 (up ₹350).24 Carat: 1g at ₹14,378 (up ₹38), 10g at ₹143,780 (up ₹380).

Hyderabad (10g): 22C at ₹131,800 (up ₹350), 24C at ₹143,780 (up ₹380). Patna (10g): 22C at ₹131,850 (up ₹350), 24C at ₹143,830 (up ₹380).

Mumbai (10g): 22C at ₹131,800 (up ₹350), 24C at ₹143,780 (up ₹380). Delhi (10g): 22C at ₹131,950 (up ₹350), 24C at ₹143,930 (up ₹380).

Jaipur (10g): 22C at ₹131,950 (up ₹350), 24C at ₹143,930 (up ₹380). Chennai (10g): 22C at ₹132,800 (up ₹500), 24C at ₹144,870 (up ₹540).

