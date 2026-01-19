403
UK FM: Trump's Tariffs Threats Counterproductive, Arctic Security Shared Concern
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said on Monday that threats of a 10-percent tariffs by US President Donald Trump on those opposing him on his Greenland position were a "counterproductive" measure for the goal of Arctic security, which is a shared concern by both sides of the Atlantic.
Speaking to the House of Commons, Cooper indicated that Trump's intention to impose tariffs on goods from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK was a "a serious moment for our transatlantic discussions and partnerships".
"Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes, and them alone. This reflects the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity to which this whole House is committed," she affirmed.
She stressed that the use of tariffs as a threat is "unwarranted" and "counterproductive", adding that Arctic security is a shared concern and responsibility for both sides of the Atlantic.
"It can only be effectively addressed and maintained through cooperation between transatlantic allies, and crucially through NATO" So instead of divisions that only aid our adversaries, we now need a serious and constructive dialogue about our Arctic security, which is built on respect for sovereignty and collective security and the rules which underpin our alliance".
She reflected Prime Minister Keir Starmer's keenness on British-US ties but repeated his principal stance on standing up for the UK's national interests.
Cooper touched on the impending threat that the Russian northern fleet has against Britain, saying, "We have seen greater presence of Russian ships and submarines making their way to the North Atlantic. We have seen Russian aircraft testing our air defence. As Shadow Fleet vessels pass through our waters, trying to evade our sanctions and continuing to fund the war in Ukraine". (end)
