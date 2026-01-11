403
Iran Experiences Internet Outage Amid Deadly Protests
(MENAFN) Iran experienced a complete internet shutdown Thursday as mass protests intensify across the sanctioned nation, according to global monitoring organization NetBlocks.
Demonstrations have surged nationwide since late December, fueled by hyperinflation and a persistent economic catastrophe gripping the Islamic republic. Additional details regarding the connectivity outage remained unavailable at press time.
The upheaval—Iran's most severe domestic turmoil in recent years—has rapidly engulfed numerous cities, triggering fatal confrontations between demonstrators and government forces. Some protesters have demanded monarchical restoration.
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled heir of Iran's deposed Shah who was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, issued calls for expanded demonstrations in a Wednesday video statement posted to a social media platform.
At least 21 fatalities have been documented during the unrest, according to available reports. An Iranian news agency published footage from Qazvin city in the nation's northern region, apparently depicting a violent assault on a security officer. Sources cited by the outlet indicated the officer carried no weapons and "was only inviting the people present in the street to express their protest without insults and damage to public property."
President Masoud Pezeshkian issued warnings Thursday against domestic suppliers engaging in hoarding or price manipulation, state media reported. He emphasized citizens should not face shortages and instructed government officials to guarantee adequate supplies while implementing rigorous nationwide price monitoring.
Meanwhile, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that rioters must be "put in their place." Iran's chief judicial authority has additionally accused demonstrators of "operating in line" with the United States and Israel.
