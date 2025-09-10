Colorado School Shooting: 3 Students, Shooter Injured At Evergreen High School Kash Patel Reacts
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, officers received the first emergency call at approximately 12:24 p.m. local time. When deputies arrived, they found multiple students injured and quickly secured the scene.
Authorities confirmed that the suspected gunman of Colorado School shooting , also a student at the school, used a revolver handgun to target fellow pupils. The sheriff's office stated that the suspect was“engaged and neutralised” shortly after the attack, though they did not clarify whether the injuries sustained by the shooter were self-inflicted.
“This is the scariest thing you could imagine happening in a school,” said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley, speaking at a press briefing.Also Read | Minneapolis mass shooting: 100+ rounds fired by suspect who 'hated everyone' Colorado Shooting: How many people were injured?
Three students are in critical condition and were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital, according to a hospital representative. A fourth student was also taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.
The suspected shooter of Colorado School shooting was transported to a local medical facility under police supervision. Authorities have not disclosed the suspect's age or gender, though Kelley hinted that the individual might be very young, remarking:
“I don't know if our suspect is even old enough to drive.”Also Read | School shooter Robin a 'transgender'; 'anti-Trump' phrases on guns: What we know Colorado Shooting: Is the school still under lockdown?
Evergreen High School was immediately placed on lockdown following the shooting. Hundreds of armed officers swept through the campus room-by-room to ensure the threat was fully contained.
Later in the afternoon, officials confirmed the lockdown had been lifted, though investigations remain active. Police are now searching the suspect's home and school locker after obtaining a warrant.Also Read | Comedian Reginald Carroll killed in Mississippi shootin Colorado Shooting: FBI responds as Kash Patel issues statement
The Colorado school shooting has drawn a national response, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) joining the investigation.
FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement acknowledging the gravity of the situation:
“The FBI is aware of the tragic events unfolding near Denver and is fully supporting local authorities to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”Also Read | Actor Jayaram, son Kalidas Jayaram reunite after 22 years for film Ashakal Aayiram; shooting begins Colorado Shooting: Where are parents being reunited with their children?
As part of safety measures, parents were instructed to gather at Bergen Meadow Elementary School , where students were being safely reunited with their families.
Officials have urged parents and community members to remain patient as authorities work to gather accurate information and provide updates.Colorado Shooting: What happens next?
Law enforcement officers are continuing to investigate the motive behind the attack. Authorities have not yet released any information about the suspect's background, potential grievances, or how the firearm was obtained.
