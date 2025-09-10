Barbaric Israel Strikes Gaza City Tower, Vows To Pursue Hamas Leaders After Qatar Attack Death Toll: 64,605 Palestinians

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Sept 11 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Barbaric Israeli military struck another multi-storey building in Gaza City yesterday, as brutal Israeli officials vowed to continue targeting Hamas leaders, even if Tuesday's airstrike in Qatar failed to kill them.

The marauding military expanded its offensive in the city, home to nearly one million Palestinian people. Photos showed the Tayba II Tower, a residential building near the Rimal neighbourhood, reduced to rubble after the attack.

The belligerent military confirmed it had struck the building, claiming Hamas had installed“intelligence-gathering equipment” there.

It was the latest in a series of high-rise towers, many sheltering displaced families, hit in recent days. Israel claims that Hamas mounted surveillance cameras on the buildings,“to monitor troop movements.”

Residents were given less than an hour's warning before the strike, with recalcitrant Avichay Adraee, a military spokesman, urging their evacuation in a post in Arabic on the social media platform X.

Arrogant Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said, Tuesday's attempted assassination of senior Hamas figures in Qatar was part of an operation dubbed“Fire Summit,” aimed at killing Hamas top leadership.“Israel's security policy is clear: Israel's long arm will act against its enemies everywhere. There is no place for them to hide,” he haughtily said.

Katz said, Israel will continue to pursue all Hamas members involved in the attack on Oct 7, 2023. He warned, unless Hamas accepted Israel's conditions for ending the war – which he said were primarily the release of all hostages and disarmament –“they will be destroyed and Gaza will be destroyed.”

The strike in Qatar cast doubt on Gaza ceasefire talks, after Qatar, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, announced it was suspending negotiations.

Israel's unrelenting assault has killed more than 64,605 Palestinian people, according to Gaza health authorities, and reduced much of the enclave to rubble, and pushed the civilian population towards famine.– NNN-XINHUA